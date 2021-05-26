Quick Dish Quarantine: YOUR LATE NIGHT SHOW TONIGHT with Harvey Guillén 6.18 via RushTix

treat yourself with a show that has a brand new host & POV every time! The June YOUR LATE NIGHT SHOW TONIGHT will welcome award-winning actor and producer HARVEY GUILLÉN. Many will know Harvey as the lovable, yet diabolical human familiar of vampires on the FX television series What We Do in the Shadows. However, yours truly gets the fandom tingles when you mention the actor’s role as the unforgettable royal mapmaker side character Benedict Pickwick on ScyFy TV series The Magicians. OK, enough fawning. Now back to the matter at hand! At YLNST you can expect special guests, performers, monologue jokes, music and so much more. There’s never a dull moment AND the show is produced by Ben Kuerschner (The Tonight Show) Pauline Ekholt, Dempson Juvenal and Gil Baron (Comic Relief). So what are you waiting for? Go snatch up those virtual experience tickets stat!