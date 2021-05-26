Cancel
Sartell, MN

Sartell’s Mayor Would Like a Stillwater Look in Sartell [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city of Sartell's east side of the Mississippi River where the old paper mill used to be is a blank canvas that could be developed into something similar to how Stillwater uses the St. Croix river. Fitzthum says they are a bit limited due to residential and County Road 1 on the west side of the river. He says they've developed Watab Park on the west side of the river with pickleball and basketball courts and other amenities. He'd like to see a fishing pier and also discussed how the old Sartell bridge will be reopening as a walking bridge next year. Listen to our conversation below.

Sartell, MNPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

This Has To Be The Most Dangerous Road In Sartell

Sartell is a booming city with a ton of new businesses and houses being built every day. One of the side effects of such rapid growth, though, are the previously seldom-used backroads becoming highly-traveled main pathways for the expanding population. 19th Avenue in Sartell between 6th Street and Veterans Drive...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Ticket-Worthy Roundabout Mistakes

We've had roundabouts in our lives long enough where I think most of us should understand how they work, but there are some people that don't really know the rules, and since they got their license before roundabouts were a thing, obviously haven't taken the time to learn how to operate a vehicle in a roundabout. Some of the errors people are making could lead to a ticket. Here are the most ticket worthy roundabout mistakes you can make. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has all the details you need, plus some videos you can watch if you are having trouble understanding how to drive in roundabouts.
Posted by
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Optimistic Feel Heading into Summer

Finally, after being cooped up for the last year or so, people are feeling a lot more confident about going out and enjoying what Minnesota has to offer. This includes restaurants, entertainment, festivals, outdoor activities and finally more indoor activities. More and more people are getting vaccinated and that is proving to be a movement towards people getting back to "normal".
Stillwater, MNPioneer Press

Stillwater: Community development director is hired

Tim Gladhill, community development director in Ramsey, was hired Monday to fill that same role in Stillwater. Gladhill, 39, served as Ramsey’s community development director for seven years. He will start in Stillwater in late June. His salary is around $127,000 a year. Gladhill impressed Stillwater officials with his “knowledge-based...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Albany, MNPosted by
WJON

Albany Woman Named Finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL -- A Stearns County woman is a finalist for this year's Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Twenty-year-old Jessica Ohmann of Albany is one of 10 finalists for the Midwest Dairy Association's top ambassador. Ohmann is the daughter of Ron and Ami Ohmann. Omann and the other nine...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

Get ready, get set for Sartell Apple Duathlon

Now in its 38th year, the Sartell Apple Duathlon will take place once again in the city, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 22, and – as always – city residents are encouraged to line the streets and cheer for participants. The race, as in previous years, will begin at...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

Lions’ Earth Day Forum available online

The April 22 Sartell Lions’ “Earth Day Forum” is available for viewing online. To watch the forum, just type in the search bar “BitstreamTV.live,” and that will bring you to YouTube. Then scroll down to featured programs and look for “Sartell Lions Earth Day Forum.” Click on that. Hosted by...