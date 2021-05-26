Cancel
Rossford, OH

RONALD EARL LEWIS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Earl Lewis, 79, of Rossford, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo, on August 8, 1941, to William Earl and Alice (Geltz) Lewis. Ronald served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Unistrut. He had a passion for woodworking and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to pound nails and drill wood. Ronald loved flannel shirts, learning about aviation, Lionel model trains, hiking and reading his favorite author, Arthur C. Clark books. Above all he loved taking care of his grandchildren and spending time with them.

