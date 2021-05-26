RONALD EARL LEWIS

Colleen J. Smith (Birthdate 5/8/1941). "Hip Hip Hooray!! We are thrilled to announce that Colleen is turning 80!. Colleen has been a proud member of the Bowling Green community for almost 60 years! She has dedicated her life to serving the community in any way she can. Her career with the city is one of her proudest accomplishments. You may see her around town volunteering at the Wood County Hospital or the Senior Citizens Center. If you do, be sure to stop and say, "Hello!" and wish her a happy birthday. She would be delighted!