BALTIMORE (WJZ) –- On Tuesday, Catholic High School’s Graduation ceremony made mention of the students who transferred in from the Institute of Notre Dame and honored them by playing their alma mater song and giving each of the 15 students a bouquet, an IND tradition. There were about 30 students who transferred from IND – 15 of them seniors. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Y1c3V4egKN — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) May 25, 2021 In May of 2020, the all-girl private school closed permanently. About 30 IND students transferred to the only other Catholic School in the city, Catholic High. Of those 30, 15 were about to be seniors. “I...