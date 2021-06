Even though it’s been years since Lisa Vanderpump, well Ken Todd, said “GOODBYE” to Kyle Richards and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she definitely still has some hard feelings. The self-proclaimed queen of Beverly Hills didn’t have a picture-perfect exit from the show thanks to #puppygate, so no wonder she’s still bitter. At least, against all odds, she still has Vanderpump Rules to keep her Bravo career alive. But RHOBH has moved on from the days of LVP’s diamonds and bug-filled rosé. However, something tells me LVP has not.