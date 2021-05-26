Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Fenway Health Annual Meeting

baystatebanner.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenway Health is thrilled to invite the community to learn more about what the future has in store for the organization as we mark our 50th anniversary with the Fenway@50 Annual Meeting. Over the last five decades, Fenway Health has embraced growth and change to ensure that healthcare is accessible...

www.baystatebanner.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Health Equity#The Board Of Directors
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Related
Boston, MABoston Globe

Dana-Farber launches $2 billion fund-raising drive

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday announced a campaign to raise $2 billion for cancer research and treatment, its largest fund-raising drive ever. Michael Eisenson, a Dana-Farber trustee who is leading the campaign, said the money will help recruit and retain doctors and scientists and advance work in early detection of cancer and immunotherapy and other treatments.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Effective May 29, Massachusetts To Rescind Face Covering Order & Issue Advisory Which Requires Masks Indoors at Schools

BOSTON – In line with updated CDC face covering guidance, the Baker-Polito Administration will rescind the current face covering order and issue a new face covering advisory effective May 29. Non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings. The advisory will also...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts StateSentinel & Enterprise

Key dates in Massachusetts reopening, end of coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a series of key dates moving up the end of coronavirus-era mandates on mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses by two full months as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede. Here’s the Bay State’s updated timeline:. May 18. Youth and amateur sports: Players...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...