Financial Reports

Doma’s net losses declined as order counts, revenue grew in 1Q

By Brad Finkelstein
nationalmortgagenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoma Holdings was able to reduce its year-over-year first quarter losses due to higher revenues generated through increased title insurance orders. The company expects to continue to grow its market share, particularly since it recently added Wells Fargo as a client in its Strategic & Enterprise business channel, which deals with large accounts.

www.nationalmortgagenews.com
#Insurance Company#Insurance Underwriting#Mortgage#Business Services#Enterprise Services#Doma Holdings#Wells Fargo#Strategic Enterprise#States Title#Capitol Investment Corp#Radian Group#Earnings#Market Share#Title Insurance Orders#Closed Orders#Ceo#Client#Nationwide#North American Title
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Doma Holdings reported Q1 EPS of ($1.05), versus ($1.58) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128 million, versus $71 million reported last year. This news comes on the...