Cummings conducts a comprehensive bloodletting – complete with Jaws references
In turning on the Government, Dominic Cummings has sparked a political realignment to rival the fall of the Red Wall. Westminster, always a factional place, has transformed into a 21st century Yalta Conference, with previously unimaginable alliances forming everywhere. While erstwhile Vote Leavers disown their former guru, Stop-Brexiters have breathlessly welcomed their new crumple-shirted overlord, treating Cummings’s every utterance as sacred wisdom from Mount Olympus. This has been a stunning spectacle in itself – but not quite as dramatic as what followed in Committee Corridor today.www.telegraph.co.uk