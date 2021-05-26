Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cummings conducts a comprehensive bloodletting – complete with Jaws references

By Madeline Grant
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn turning on the Government, Dominic Cummings has sparked a political realignment to rival the fall of the Red Wall. Westminster, always a factional place, has transformed into a 21st century Yalta Conference, with previously unimaginable alliances forming everywhere. While erstwhile Vote Leavers disown their former guru, Stop-Brexiters have breathlessly welcomed their new crumple-shirted overlord, treating Cummings’s every utterance as sacred wisdom from Mount Olympus. This has been a stunning spectacle in itself – but not quite as dramatic as what followed in Committee Corridor today.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Greg Clark
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodletting#Uk#Stop Brexiters#The Cabinet Office#Health#Sopranos#Portcullis House#Committee Corridor#Yalta Conference#Red Wall#Murderous Intent#Stark Contrast#Mesmerising Spectacle#Carnage#Rhetorical Bombs#Vicious Questions#Obscenity#Intellect#Sage#Strings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthSpiked

What was the point of the Cummings circus?

Did we really need Dominic Cummings to tell us the government has made a complete horlicks of the pandemic? Or that there was an ‘overall system total failure’, to use Cummings’ blogosphere-speak?. The PM’s former adviser spent more than five hours raking over the coals of the pandemic at the...
PoliticsFinancial Times

Dominic Cummings versus the world

What is the political impact for the prime minister? Plus how foreign aid cuts are hitting projects on the ground. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser made an epic seven-hour appearance at a parliamentary hearing this week, claiming the prime minister was unfit for the job and the health secretary a liar. We explore his bombastic claims and the political impact for Johnson. Plus, we examine the impact of the cuts to foreign aid on the ground and whether the budget will rise again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Andrew Mitchell MP. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Parliament TV.
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: The government "failed" on coronavirus

Former government adviser Dominic Cummings has criticised the government and Boris Johnson for how the coronavirus pandemic was handled. Speaking to important politicians at an inquiry, he said that the government wasn't as ready to deal with coronavirus as it should have been. He also said that the Prime Minister...
Public HealthBBC

Cummings testimony: What is herd immunity?

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been talking on social media about the government's coronavirus strategy and has claimed that "herd immunity" was government policy early in the pandemic. But the government has denied this. So what is going on?. What is herd immunity?. Herd immunity is a...
Politicsunherd.com

What Cummings doesn’t understand

Has a nakedly vindictive act of political sabotage ever been greeted with less condemnation than Dominic Cummings’s attack on Boris Johnson? With the Westminster mob licking their lips in anticipation of his Commons appearance on Wednesday, the man who loves to pour scorn on the distracted obsessions of political pundits is once again their singular focus.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

This is Earth to Dominic Cummings

Which Dominic Cummings will turn up? The pyromaniac or the techno-bore?. Although he is a trench warfare specialist chronically ill-suited to high office, Mr Cummings had a front row seat for big decisions as the pandemic unfolded. He is uniquely well placed, as a very senior and embittered recent employee...
MoviesThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings stars in his own jaw-dropping, grubby, delusional miniseries

Not so much a parliamentary hearing, more an eight-hour Netflix miniseries. The one where a lone delusional narcissist drives into town to take revenge on a whole bunch of other delusional narcissists. With a bit of Independence Day and Spider-Man thrown in. Dominic Cummings’ appearance before the joint science and...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Carrie Symonds went ‘completely crackers’ over press story on her dog amid Covid chaos in Downing Street, Cummings claims

Amid chaos in Downing Street ahead of England’s first coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson’s fiancée was “going completely crackers” about press coverage of their dog, Dominic Cummings has claimed.On 12 March 2020, as officials scrambled to devise a strategy for fighting Covid-19 and held top-level meetings about potential military action in the Middle East, Carrie Symonds’ focus was allegedly captured by a story in The Times about her pet Dilyn.The story in question, published a day earlier, carried claims the couple planned to have Dilyn re-homed once their baby was born because they had “grown weary” of it. Ms Symonds...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes

The Government sent hospital patients with Covid-19 back to care homes and suggestions they were shielded are “complete nonsense”, Dominic Cummings has said. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser suggested the Prime Minister was furious when he came back to work after recovering from coronavirus to find that untested patients had been discharged to care homes in England, thereby allowing the virus to spread.
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson under growing pressure to lift lockdown on June 21

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to push ahead with lifting England's remaining Covid restrictions on June 21 after Nicola Sturgeon delayed the easing of lockdown in Scotland. The First Minister's decision came despite the Government declaring zero Covid deaths in the UK for the first time since the pandemic...
Public HealthCounter Punch

British Plague Puts Super-Rat On Show In Parliamentary Hearing

It’s completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just as the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there. Last week the House of Commons provided a moment of delicious theatre—actually 7 hours of it– when Boris “BoJo” Johnson’s former de facto chief of staff, the Rasputin-like Dominic Cummings, gave evidence to a parliamentary committee on the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.