Plymouth, CT

Terryville scouts holding joining event with games, ice cream

Bristol Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH – Cub Scout Pack 75 and Boy Scout Troop 75 will be holding a joining day June 5 at the Terryville Congregational Church, offering games, ice cream and a chance to learn more about the Boy Scouts. The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the church at...

