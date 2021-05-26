Cancel
TV Series

Friends: The Reunion, first-look review: the gang's back – and it was like they never went away

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the words of Janice: “Oh. My. God. A Friends reunion!” Or, alternatively: The One With The Botox Faces. 17 years have passed since the Friends finale but the show has never left us. It’s always playing somewhere. A new generation has discovered it, and been upset by the sight of Monica in a fatsuit. Older generations rewatch it as a comforting reminder of that time in our lives when we didn’t have kids or a mortgage or a responsible job (apart from the few who were like Chandler and worked as a… wait, what did he do exactly?).

