Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Mortgage applications fell last week following interest rate surge

By Spencer Lee
nationalmortgagenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimbing interest rates slowed the pace of new mortgage applications last week, as the number of refinances retreated, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association latest data. The MBA’s Market Composite Index, which tracks total mortgage application volume through a survey of lenders, fell 4.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis and...

www.nationalmortgagenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Mortgage Loans#Fha Mortgage#Second Mortgage#Mortgage Interest#Home Loans#Housing Market#Mba#Veterans Affairs#Fha#Average Mortgage Size#Contract Interest Rates#Climbing Interest Rates#Refinance Mortgages#Declines#Adjustable Rate Mortgages#Lenders#Dollar Volume#Purchase Loans#Loan Size Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatethemreport.com

Homebuyer Pessimism on the Rise

For the second consecutive month, consumers also reported a significantly more pessimistic view of homebuying conditions, with only 35% of respondents believing it’s a good time to buy a home, down from 53% in March, while year-over-year, the HPSI is up 12.5 points. “The HPSI remained relatively flat in May,...
Real Estatemorns.ca

Canadians’ credit debt is shrinking, but mortgages surge 26%

The rate at which Canadians are saving money has never been higher, according to a new TransUnion Canada report, noting that surplus funds are being used to reduce personal debt and buy real estate. Mortgage originations grew by 25.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of the year as a result...
Real Estateirei.com

Single-family rental market stressed by flood of investment, new players

Less than a decade ago, efforts to establish the single-family-home rental market as a new asset class was considered preposterous by many seasoned real estate investors. Today, it’s about the hottest thing in real estate, so much so that too many dollars and players are chasing too few quality deals, according to remarks made during a recent Real Assets Adviser podcast by Mark Wolf, founder and CEO of AHV Communities, a builder of master-planned single-family rental (SFR) communities.
Real EstatePosted by
Cleveland.com

U.S. mortgage rates nudge up

U.S. mortgage rates increased modestly this week yet remain below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.99% for the week ending June 3 — up from 2.95% last week. More than two months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.18%.
Real EstateLebanon-Express

Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 8, 2021—Mortgage Rates Drop

Mortgage rates fell today. If you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a shot at locking in a historically low rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.09%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.38%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.08%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.24%.
Real Estatescbrs.com

Housing Market Sentiment Flat As Summer Nears

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index measures Americans’ perceptions of the housing market and their personal finances. Each month, participants are asked how they feel about buying and selling a home, mortgage rates, prices, the job market, and their income. In May, the index was relatively flat, increasing one point from the month before. There was a notable increase in the number of respondents who feel more secure in their jobs and money but the number who said they feel now is a good time to buy a house fell. Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s senior vice president and chief economist, said market conditions are challenging buyers but haven’t yet curbed enthusiasm for home buying. “Despite the challenging buying conditions, consumers do appear more intent to purchase on their next move, a preference that may be supported by the expectation of continued low mortgage rates, as well as the elevated savings rate during the pandemic, which may have allowed many to afford a down payment,” Duncan said. The results also show a 2 percent decline in the number of participants who believe home prices will rise over the next year. The number who think mortgage rates will fall increased 4 percent. (source)
Real Estatemix929.com

U.S. consumers sour on housing market’s buying conditions

(Reuters) – A record-low percentage of U.S. consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, with worries about surging prices and a small supply of houses on the market outweighing improved sentiment about their jobs and income, a survey from home financing giant Fannie Mae showed on Monday.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Black Knight: ‘Highest Annual Home Price Growth Rate We’ve Ever Seen’

Tight inventory levels have spurred unprecedented home-price growth rates, resulting in profound home affordability concerns, according to the newest Mortgage Monitor Report from Black Knight Inc.’s Data & Analytics division. “Home prices grew at 14.8 percent on an annual basis in April,” says Ben Graboske, Black Knight Data & Analytics’...
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Forbearances Retreat To Lowest Levels Since Mid-February

The MBA's Forbearance and Call Volume Survey reported another dip in the number of loans in forbearances. The total loans in forbearance dipped slightly to 4.16%. A reported 11.1% of total loans in forbearance were in the initial forbearance stage. More than 27% of forbearance exits from June 1, 2020...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Fannie Mae: Consumers Take Dim View of Current Homebuying Conditions

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index remained relatively flat in May, increasing by 1.0 points to 80.0. Although four of the HPSI’s six components increased month over month, the homebuying conditions component declined to an all-time survey low, with only 35% of respondents believing it’s a good time to buy a home, down from 53% in March.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Inches Higher| June 8, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage inched up to 3.379% today, an increase of 0.004 percentage points. Mortgage rates for other loan types were mixed today. Interest rates are still hovering near historic lows as the midpoint of 2021 approaches. This means low rates and monthly payments are still available for well-qualified borrowers who plan on purchasing a home or refinancing a mortgage.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Fannie Mae HPSI for May Reflects Continued Buyer Wariness

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) remained relatively flat in May, increasing by 1 point to 80.0. Four of the HPSI’s six components increased month over month – most notably the components related to personal finance – as consumers reported a much greater sense of job security and improved household income compared to the same time last year.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 4.16 Percent in U.S.

The Mortgage Bankers Association estimates there are 2.1 million homeowners in forbearance plans at the end of May 2021. The Mortgage Bankers Association latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 2 basis points from 4.18% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 4.16% as of May 30, 2021.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Record High for Annual Home Price Growth

Housing has not been so unaffordable since 2018, the national delinquency rate is improving, and foreclosures are way down, for now, according to new numbers from Black Knight, whose monthly Mortgage Monitor Report looks at a variety of issues related to the mortgage finance and housing industries. April's report showed...
Real EstateBBC

People moving home drive mortgage borrowing surge

Home movers were responsible for a record proportion of mortgage borrowing in the first three months of the year as they dominated demand for property. Some 42% of total mortgage lending went to this group - the highest level since comparable records began in 2007, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.
Real Estatempamag.com

Revealed – dire impact of home price growth on housing affordability

The persisting trend of aggressive home price growth and shrinking supply of homes continues to put pressure on home affordability, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report. Even with mortgage rates hovering at 3%, the share of median income needed to purchase the median-priced home has surpassed its five-year...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Despite Economic Shift, More Growing Wary of Home Purchases

For the second consecutive month, consumers also reported a significantly more pessimistic view of homebuying conditions, with only 35% of respondents believing it’s a good time to buy a home, down from 53% in March, while year-over-year, the HPSI is up 12.5 points. “The HPSI remained relatively flat in May,...
BusinessMiami Herald

Yellen says higher interest rates would be ‘plus’ for US, Fed

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the U.S., even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates. “If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a...
Real Estatehome.com

Mixed May Jobs Report Won’t Send Mortgage Rates Soaring

The U.S. added 559,000 jobs in May, reducing the unemployment rate by 0.3 percentage points to 5.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That’s more than double the 278K jobs added in April. However, May employment fell well short of market forecasts for 650K new jobs. If you’re...