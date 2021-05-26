Equipson Introduces ENTAR Loudspeaker Range

You may not be shocked to hear that the overwhelming majority of cable brands do not actually manufacture their own cable. To do so requires pretty serious machinery that churns out miles of the stuff if it’s going to do it economically, so most audio companies buy their cable from commercial cable makers. They can specify a wide range of parameters such as conductor and insulation materials and usually have to buy a lot in one go, which is one reason why audio cable is so expensive, but they don’t have the sort of ultimate control that a cable manufacturer has. LA SOUND is a division of Comar Srl, an Italian cable and wire maker located in the north-east near Venice that specialises in using exotic materials including silver which is a hallmark of LA SOUND audio cables.