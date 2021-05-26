Equipson Introduces ENTAR Loudspeaker Range
The What: Work Pro Audio, the installation and pro audio division of Spanish manufacturer Equipson, is launching the ENTAR Series, a new range of two-way professional loudspeakers aimed at the installation and live sound markets. The product name combines the words ENTertainment and ARchitectural, reflecting their ability to deal with the demands of these different applications. Both passive and active speakers are included, in a variety of different sizes. All models are manufactured from high-density plywood and their construction and shape makes them ideally suited to light PA duties. They are also useful as stage monitors or for front, side or rear fill.www.avnetwork.com