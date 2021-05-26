SnapAV to Distribute BrightSign Digital Media Players
SnapAV has added BrightSign digital signage media players to its commercial portfolio available at SnapAV.com. “BrightSign is a market leader because its products and services are reliable, scalable, versatile and powerful enough for large commercial applications,” said Andras Balassy, business development manager, SnapAV. “Making premium brands available to our partners where and when they need them fulfills our pledge to deliver industry-best products and services that enable exceptional experiences for end users.”www.avnetwork.com