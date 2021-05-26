SnapAV to Distribute BrightSign Digital Media Players

WriteroCMS, a smart cloud-based blogging platform for bloggers, vloggers and content writers, has launched its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The first platform in the market with a complete focus on making the writing/publishing process easier and more fun while mitigating the technological burden of blog management. This way, writers can concentrate on providing high-quality content to web users. It is ideal for bloggers, vloggers, and content writers, as well as individuals, agencies, and businesses. WriteroCMS has all the features of a content management system, but it is specifically designed for content creation, promotion, monetization, and publishing in the form of blogs.