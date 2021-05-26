Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SnapAV to Distribute BrightSign Digital Media Players

By AVNetwork Staff
avnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapAV has added BrightSign digital signage media players to its commercial portfolio available at SnapAV.com. “BrightSign is a market leader because its products and services are reliable, scalable, versatile and powerful enough for large commercial applications,” said Andras Balassy, business development manager, SnapAV. “Making premium brands available to our partners where and when they need them fulfills our pledge to deliver industry-best products and services that enable exceptional experiences for end users.”

www.avnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#Digital Signage#Commercial Products#Business Partners#Premium Brands#Business Users#Snapav Com#Brightsign Products#Brightsign Hw Basics#Guide#Effective Deployments#End Users#Exceptional Experiences#Market Leader#Wish#Pledge#Brightauthor Sw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Internetmartechseries.com

WriteroCMS, A Smart Blogging Platform For Bloggers And Content Writers

WriteroCMS, a smart cloud-based blogging platform for bloggers, vloggers and content writers, has launched its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The first platform in the market with a complete focus on making the writing/publishing process easier and more fun while mitigating the technological burden of blog management. This way, writers can concentrate on providing high-quality content to web users. It is ideal for bloggers, vloggers, and content writers, as well as individuals, agencies, and businesses. WriteroCMS has all the features of a content management system, but it is specifically designed for content creation, promotion, monetization, and publishing in the form of blogs.
Businessaithority.com

Hyland’s Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Platform Named in Now Tech Report for Customer Experience

Leading Independent Research Firm Includes Nuxeo, Now Part of Hyland, Among 36 DAM Vendors in q2 2021 Report. Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider now a part of leading content services provider Hyland, announced its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021” research report. The latest report features an overview of 36 digital asset management (DAM) vendors to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from each company, and select one based on their organization’s needs.
Economymartechseries.com

DoubleVerify Accelerates Global Publisher Push, Taps Mimi Wotring to Lead Publisher Sales & Client Services

Hailing from LiveRamp & Acxiom, Wotring will drive adoption of DV’s technology & services with publishers worldwide. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Mimi Wotring, SVP, Publisher Sales & Client Services. In this new role, Wotring will lead commercial go-to-market for DV’s publisher solutions, helping to expand adoption of DV’s technology and services globally. Wotring will report to Steven Woolway, EVP of Business Development.
BusinessAdWeek

Magna Appoints First Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility Lead

IPG Mediabrands media investment and intelligence division Magna is devoting a new global leadership position to digital partnerships and media responsibility. Magna appointed Elijah Harris as its first-ever evp, global digital partnerships and media responsibility. In the new role, Harris will be responsible for connecting Mediabrands teams with products and services globally and leading relationships related to global digital media platforms and partners while also acting as an industry advocate for media responsibility across platforms. He will report to Magna U.S. president Dani Benowitz.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Digital Marketing: Building a great social media strategy - by Kimberly Zar Bloorian

Keeping a low profile and staying under the radar is no longer an option in the New York-area commercial real estate industry. If you’re aiming to be a leader in the space, you need to have a strong digital presence. Although a property may not sell with just a ‘like’ or a loan may not close with a “comment” on Instagram, a consistent social media strategy can help establish your brand, build your credibility, and ensure you and your team are recognized as industry leaders.
Cell Phonescommercialintegrator.com

Mobiquity Survey: Digital Tools and Mobile Apps Are Key to Driving Customer Loyalty

Mobiquity has released results of a new Restaurant and Convenience Store Digital Impact Report. This new study explores how consumers are engaging with technology in restaurants and convenience stores as well as how this engagement affects loyalty, order frequency and in-store or in-restaurant traffic. Mobiquity surveyed nearly 1,300 consumers across...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Introducing D-EDGE MediaGenius, The First Multi-Digital Media Platform For Hotels

In the current context, developing direct sales and controlling the Return on Investment of campaigns are essential issues for hotels. Digital advertising offers a wide variety of players (Google, Bing, Tripadvisor, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) and channels - to name but a few: Metasearch, Search, Display, Social. All these solutions correspond to different stages in the search and booking journey.
Businessaithority.com

Comscore Signs Multi-Year Deal With Minute Media for Digital Audience Measurement

Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced it has signed a renewal agreement with Minute Media for the use of Comscore’s granular digital audience measurement solutions. The multi-year agreement, which sees Minute Media continuing to use Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform and Video Metrix® Multi-Platform for U.S. and Hispanic audiences, will enhance Minute Media’s current audience measurement and ad planning functionalities.
Businessmartechseries.com

TopDevelopers.co Published the List of Leading Big Data Analytics Companies of May 2021 – An Exclusive Research

TopDevelopers.co has recently announced the best Big Data Companies that are making difference in offering reliable big data analytics solutions to businesses. Data analytics in one of the most important business activities that is helping businesses grow for a better opportunity in the upcoming years, noticing the need, TopDevelopers.co has recently published a list of top Big Data Analytics Companies.
Softwaremartechseries.com

GoodFirms Reveals The List Of Best ERP Consulting Companies For Businesses – 2021

In this digital era, it is significant for every business to embrace adaptable solutions. It is beneficial to overcome the challenges and upgrade the operational functions utilizing the latest tools to enhance productivity. Here, the ERP consulting services help varied organizations follow a compelling strategy to build an approachable IT infrastructure with optimal solutions that best suit them.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

Local Media Consortium And Google News Initiative Announce Publication Of Digital Advertising Revenue Playbook For Small And Midsize Publishers

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Google News Initiative (GNI), in partnership with the Local Media Consortium (LMC), today announced the publication of the GNI Advertising Revenue Playbook , a comprehensive guide for small and midsize news organizations on how to successfully monetize web content and grow digital advertising revenue. This is one of the pillars of GNI's Digital Growth Program , which also includes audience development, reader revenue, data and product.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

JAM Direct Receives Digital Media Strategy Honors at the 2021 Vega Digital Awards

JAM Direct honored as Arcturus Award winner for Best Campaign Audit and Brand Strategy at the 2021 Vega Digital Awards. JAM Direct is a marketing and advertising agency that helps innovators maximize their potential by utilizing measurable, brand-driven omni-channel marketing strategies. "It is an honor to be recognized at the...
Businessdallassun.com

Digital Media Lead, a Digital Marketing Company, Announces the Launch of New Services

Digital Media Lead is Devoted to Helping E-Commerce Businesses to Succeed. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Jeremias Sorea, CEO of the full service digital marketing company Digital Media Lead, is pleased to announce the launch of new high end services. These new services were created to help E-commerce stores to strengthen their digital presence as much as possible.
Charitiesavnetwork.com

A Portion of Videotel Media Player Sales Will Be Donated to AZA

Videotel Digital has named the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) as the debut partner for its 2021 Association Partner Program, which commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA’s work and all of its conservation efforts. [The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]. “Videotel Digital does a...
Electronicswhattheythink.com

Videotel Digital Now Has Cloud Mobile Connect: Cellular Media Player Connectivity

San Diego – Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of interactive, touch-less, sensor-driven peripherals, reliable, affordable and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players and directional sound speakers, today introduced Cloud Mobile Connect, a perfect solution for alternative connectivity.
Businessmartechseries.com

Quotient Partners With Hy-Vee To Deliver Offsite Media And More Digital Savings To Retailer’s Customers

Quotient, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today an expanded partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc. — the employee-owned, Midwest supermarket chain known for its quality, convenience and superior customer service — to deliver offsite media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement and granular targeting through its new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network.
RetailDigital Signage Today

BrightSign, Nexmosphere integrate to create engaging experiences

BrightSign LLC, a digital signage media player, and Nexmosphere, which makes sensors and actuators for digital signage, are integrating Nexmosphere technology into BrightSign players. The solutions enable customer interactivity with touchless technology using sensors to deliver engaging, memorable and hygienic shopping experiences, according to a press release. "Retail faces a...
Businessatlantanews.net

Vuuzle Media Corp Steps into Digital Investments

The innovation for crypto has emerged well before anyone started making millions of dollars. Blockchain technology, bitcoin, decentralized currencies, digital goods, and distributed ledger technology, are brand new technologies that we've never seen before emerged and businesses welcomed these with open arms. Basically, Crypto is a technology, like the technology...
Internetmartechseries.com

Sherpa Digital Media Delivers Key Metrics on Virtual Events and Video Streaming in 2020

The company shares its event attendance and video consumption metrics for the past year, spotlighting the growing demand for video-powered experiences. Sherpa Digital Media, Inc., a leading provider of virtual events, webinars, and webcasts for enterprise Marketing and Communications, shared usage metrics of its flagship platform for live and on-demand video hosting and streaming. Over the course of 2020, Sherpa hosted and streamed over 11,000 events, due in large part to a surge in demand for virtual events and online video during the pandemic. As more companies begin phasing back to a traditional in-person work model, more events are adopting a hybrid approach, wherein there is a digital, live-streaming component coupled with a physical presence component. Sherpa expects to see many more companies incorporating streaming technology and hosting hybrid events as this becomes the de facto event experience.