Center, NE

Hope Center students celebrated for success in reading

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
Children at the Hope Center were celebrated for their success in reading on Friday.

88% of the students at the Hope Center are now reading above their reading level. Teachers at the Hope Center said it is a huge accomplishment.

Just a few months ago, more than half of the students were reading below their grade level. Children in the program and teachers said this led to an increase in confidence.

“Those particular kids who were having trouble prior to the program, I've now seen an increase in their self-confidence,” said Hope Center Education Director Erline Charles. “When I say, ‘Hey, who wants to read for us?’ they are now one of the first kids to say, ‘Oh, I'll read.'’’

The kids got cake and awards for their hard work.

KMTV 3 News Now

