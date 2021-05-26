After Hitting a Slump, I Tried Peloton's Guided Outdoor Runs—Here's My Honest Review
I’ve been a runner for a long time. I began logging miles in 2009, when I ran the streets of Philadelphia. My legs transported me from Mayfair to Fox Chase. I ran across Chestnut Street and down South Broad. When I moved to New York, I used running to carry me—and sight see. I visited Coney Island and Wall Street, I’ve jogged through Central Park and Times Square and crossed the Brooklyn Bridge, and I’ve traveled for runs. I’ve registered for races in dozens of cities, and at least six different states. But sometime between that first run and last fall, my love for running waned. I was tired. Burnt out. I needed a break. So I quit running, quietly and without fanfare.parade.com