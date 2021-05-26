Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

After Hitting a Slump, I Tried Peloton's Guided Outdoor Runs—Here's My Honest Review

By Kimberly Zapata
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve been a runner for a long time. I began logging miles in 2009, when I ran the streets of Philadelphia. My legs transported me from Mayfair to Fox Chase. I ran across Chestnut Street and down South Broad. When I moved to New York, I used running to carry me—and sight see. I visited Coney Island and Wall Street, I’ve jogged through Central Park and Times Square and crossed the Brooklyn Bridge, and I’ve traveled for runs. I’ve registered for races in dozens of cities, and at least six different states. But sometime between that first run and last fall, my love for running waned. I was tired. Burnt out. I needed a break. So I quit running, quietly and without fanfare.

parade.com
Parade

Parade

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adrian Williams
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Shaggy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ran Out Of Time#Marathon Running#Break Time#Fun Time#Short Time#20 Minute Sprints#Races#Wall Street#Times Square#Hiit Workouts#Central Park#Outdoor Audio#Numerous Running Options#Brooklyn Bridge#Fanfare#Tunes#Personal Trainer#Coney Island#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
Parade

Nama'stay in Shape! Peloton Instructor Ross Rayburn Shares His Top 5 Wellness Secrets

There’s more to Peloton than cycling, and Ross Rayburn, Peloton Instructor and Director, Yoga & Meditation, is proof. For those days when your mind and body need a little extra TLC—the kind the bike can’t give—there are Rayburn’s classes, which cover an impressive range. Rayburn teaches everything from a Justin Bieber-inspired yoga flow to calming meditations focused on breath. And as you can imagine, his practice extends far beyond the yoga mat—it starts at home.
Workoutsspotonflorida.com

Run Like A Mother: A Beginner's Guide to Running

There are two times in my life where I vividly remember trying to start running regularly. The first was when I moved back to Miami from college, and the second was a few months after I gave birth. Both seasons of my life required me to find the strength to define or redefine who I [...]...
Hair CarePosted by
93.1 WZAK

TRIED IT: My Hair Thanked Me After Trying Ouidad’s Curl Infusion Products

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It was at a family/friends gathering when I discovered the hair product that would positively change my hair journey henceforth. It was a beautiful Sunday, and I was sitting at the kitchen table conversing with my lady elders after a fulfilling meal. We were chatting about life and past experiences and of course, especially when Black women are involved, the conversation turned to natural hair. I asked if anyone could recommend a product that keeps the curls moisturized. One Black lady who donned a fresh twist-out replied to me and said, “try Ouidad.” My forehead wrinkled in confusion. The lady read my mind and spelled the name out for me. Because the lady’s twist-out was so fabulously bouncy and holding up in the infamous New Orleans humidity, I took my cell phone out without hesitation and began my research.
New York City, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Own This Bizarre New York House That Claims to Extend Your Life

This has to be the most colorful and bizarre house on the market in New York right now. According to Architectural Digest, there are 52 different colors found in and on this home. It's like a Sherman Williams exploded on it. But believe me the bizarre doesn't end with the bright colors. This house also has, what can only be described as a Mars-like floor in parts of the house that look like a mix of a giant sandbox and the surface of Mars.
Workoutspurewow.com

I Tried dosist Topical Relief on Everything from Neck Strain to Yoga Thighs, and Here’s What Happened

Like so many wellness enthusiasts, I’m kind of reckless with my impulsive fitness whims. Nice afternoon? Why not run a few miles (even though I’m an inconsistent jogger at best)? Join a friend for hot yoga? Sure, it’s been a year-and-a-half since my last class, but let’s try level 2. Early morning hike? So what if there’s a steep incline! What could possibly go wrong?
Hair CareRefinery29

I Got My Box-Dye Damage Fixed By A Pro — Here’s What Happened

Many professionals would cringe at the thought of highlighting your hair at home using box dye, but not all DIY colour jobs are completely lost. In the latest episode of Hair Me Out, Rebecca Lee, a sometime-ish at-home highlighter, got a transformation inspired by Sarah Hyland's trademark hair. "I've been...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m a Blind, Deaf Runner—Here’s How My Guide Dog Changed My Life’

The first time Maricar Marquez met Cliff—the beautiful, black Labrador Retriever trained to guide her through her outdoor runs—it was a freezing December morning in Upstate New York. As a deaf and blind runner who had only run with human guides previously, Marquez was nervous that Cliff would go too fast or pull her along the route too aggressively. However, their first half-mile together was nothing like that. “He was perfect,” she recalls.
Cell PhonesGreatist

We Tried Warby Parker’s Virtual Try-On: Here’s Our Review

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Need a new pair of specs but don’t want to suffer through an awkward public try-on sesh? With Warby Parker’s new Virtual Try-On App, you can sample as many glasses as your little heart desires while lounging on your couch sipping wine in your quarantine sweats.
Hair CareRefinery29

We Tried A Natural Hair Mask That Works On All Hair Types — & Here’s Our Review

Introducing Get Into It, assistant editor Nadia Ebrahim’s monthly beauty column where she guides us through the sometimes-overwhelming-but-always-exciting maze of hair, skin-care, and makeup launches. This week, interim director Carli Whitwell joins her for a double-review of a Canadian handmade hair mask. What we’re getting into: JŪS by Oreya All...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

‘I tried CoolSculpting on my double chin – here’s what happened’

It’s a phenomenon many of us have experienced – as we get older, pockets of fat develop in certain places that become increasingly hard to shift, even with a healthy diet and exercise regime. Common areas of concern may include the stomach, flanks, arm fat and under the chin. For...
Beauty & FashionWho What Wear

I Always Get Major Compliments on My Shopbop Finds—Here's What I'm Eyeing Right

Ever since I started working at Who What Wear, I've been frequenting Shopbop a little more often. It's my first big-girl job, after all, so I've been investing in pieces that aren't only fashion-forward but that are also ones I can see myself wearing for a long time. Luckily, Shopbop has plenty of options in that category. The retailer offers high-end designer and smaller brands that feature classic styles, trendy pieces, and cult favorites. It can be a little overwhelming to navigate, but the purchases I've made off the site have been pretty solid, especially since I always get compliments and asked where I bought them from whenever I wear them out. Instead of adding whatever is in the new-arrivals section to my cart, I do my fair share of digging to see what's actually worth the money before I make the purchase.
LifestylePosted by
Parade

Grab Your Swimsuit! Make A Splash With The 20 Best Inflatable Pools of 2021

There’s one place everyone wants to be during the hot summer months: the pool. If you don’t have the space, time, or budget for a permanent built-in pool, there are plenty of inflatable pools out there so you can still take a dip. Skip the hassle of finding an open chair at the public pool and stop crashing your neighbor or best friend‘s pool, and invest in your own convenient blown-up pool! Inflatable pools are the perfect way to cool down and relax in your backyard, plus they’re also a great excuse to throw a fun backyard bash with family and friends.
New York City, NYAllure

I Survived Melanoma — Here's How I Protect My Skin From the Sun Now

This story is part of Survivor's Guide, a series on navigating the impact of melanoma through beauty and self-care. You've heard the lecture many, many times in your life about sun protection from your parents, social media, dermatologists, and even us Allure staffers — and with good reason. Protecting yourself from UVA and UVB rays can, indeed, help prevent painful sunburns, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and more. However, there's one key purpose of sun protection that doesn't get discussed nearly enough: prevention of skin cancer, specifically, melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.