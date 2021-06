Silos aren’t good in any organization, but they exist in almost all of them. Universities are no exception. Silos can exist across various services, offices, and teams in higher ed such as academic affairs, student affairs, and across other administrative divisions; assessment, institutional research, or accreditation offices, or centers for teaching and learning; curricular committees, faculty development, and/or student success teams. Silos can also exist among and between faculty, students, leaders of individual programs or departments, and/or university leadership. Ironically, no matter what the silo, every single entity is striving for the same thing: student success.