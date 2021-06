My household goes through a ton of hummus. Seriously. My husband alone can polish off one of those giant tubs from Costco in a week. We put hummus on everything: toast, bagels, in lunchboxes to dip pretzels or veggies, smear some on a tortilla for a wrap, or, if you’re my 1 year old, just right off the spoon! Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fiber. Add in the olive oil and you’ve got lots of healthy fats too. Hummus is the perfect snack for my growing kids! Added bonus? It’s a lot cheaper if you make it yourself at home and SO easy! And it’s super customizable so the flavor possibilities for homemade hummus are endless.