“We love these kids.” Several Penn Hills students recently lost to violence

PENN HILLS, Pa. — “We love these kids and we’re going to rise up to do whatever we have to do.”

The Penn Hills community is really rallying together following the deaths of four students, and the school district is leading some of the charge. Three students were last in the past month to violence, while another died of a drug overdose.

Penn Hills School District Superintendent Nancy Hines said they want other to know the students mattered, and are doing all they can to support one another.

“I think our whole community is grieving for these families right now and that’s one of the beautiful aspects of Penn Hills,” Hines said. “We pull together. We stand together in good times and in bad times and we lift each other up.”

For the past month, tragedy has repeatedly hit the Penn Hills community. Three students who had their entire lives a head of them lost their lives to violence.

It’s something the Penn Hills community hasn’t experienced before.

“These kids had a name, they had an identity, and we want to the families to know that and we are giving the families an opportunity when they are ready to make remarks and posting exactly what they are telling us about their kids and how they want their kids to be remembered,” Hines said.

The most recent loss was that of Jason Jackson, 17. He was found shot to death Monday night near an abandoned house in Penn Hills, police said.

In a tribute, Jackson’s mother said her son was special and will be deeply missed by his family and the community. Hine said she and other school officials have been extremely busy helping students and staff navigate the loss.

“The other day when I stopped at the high school I sought out some students who I knew, knew these students very well and just ask them how are you doing,” she said.

A trauma response unit was on school grounds yesterday and it will go back to the school tomorrow.

“It’s been a privilege to talk to three of the moms in these situations and I don’t even know what to say. I’m a mom too, I have four kids, I cant even imagine the pain they must be feeling and its hard to try,” Hines said,

As they try to come to grips with yet another tragedy, they are determined stand strong together and not allow violence to define their community.

Community leaders and school officials will be at the high school tomorrow evening to remember the lives of each student they lost and they also plan to speak out about the violence.