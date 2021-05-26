Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Northeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Johnson County, including the following locations... Buffalo Johnson County Airport and Johnson County Fairgrounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between mile markers 286 and 299. Interstate 90 between mile markers 49 and 68.