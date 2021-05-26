Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains West, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA AND NORTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lost Cabin, or 26 miles east of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm, along with brief heavy rain. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and northeastern Fremont Counties.