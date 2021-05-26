Cancel
Herkimer County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Herkimer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON...WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for eastern and east central New York.

alerts.weather.gov
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Washington, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.