Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTY At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellis, moving east at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hays, Ellis and Yocemento. HAIL...4.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis, KS
City
Hays, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Storm Damage#Hays Ellis#Severe Certainty#Northwestern Ellis County#Wind#Immediate Severity#Radar#Size Hail#Extensive Damage#Target Area#Siding#Impact#Vehicles#Outdoors#Windows#Softball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toulon, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Catherine around 1150 PM CDT. Emmeram around 1200 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.