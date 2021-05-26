Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTY At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellis, moving east at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hays, Ellis and Yocemento. HAIL...4.00IN WIND...<50MPH