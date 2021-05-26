Cancel
Columbia County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTY At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waller, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Jamison City, Waller, Central and Benton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.