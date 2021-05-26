Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON...WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for eastern and east central New York.alerts.weather.gov