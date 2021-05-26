Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES At 245 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Stratford, or 17 miles northeast of Little Falls, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stratford, Arietta, Benson, Oregon, Knappville, Shaker Place, Powley Place, Averys Place, Bliss Corner, Emmonsburg, Upper Benson and Whitehouse. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov