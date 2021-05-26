Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Southern Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 240 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near St. Johnsville, or 7 miles east of Little Falls, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gloversville, St. Johnsville, Caroga Lake, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Oppenheim, Meco, Crum Creek, Kringsbush, Rockwood, Lotville, Rasbach Corner, Mindenville, Fical Corners, Scotchbrush, Phipps Corners, West Bush, Smiths Corners, North Bush, West Saint Johnsville and Wheelerville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov