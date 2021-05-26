Cancel
Ellis County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ELLIS COUNTY At 343 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Walker, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Victoria, Walker, Catherine, Toulon and Munjor. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy; Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHERN LOVING COUNTIES At 303 PM CDT/203 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 8 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culberson, Loving, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culberson; Loving; Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHERN LOVING COUNTIES At 303 PM CDT/203 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 8 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 17:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timberon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grandfalls, or 16 miles south of Monahans, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. There has been a report on the ground of two inch hail in this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Monahans, Grandfalls, Royalty, Imperial and Imperial Reservoir. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor and Throckmorton. * Through Tuesday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-31 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor and Throckmorton. * Through Tuesday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Howard County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Howard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTY At 123 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inch of rain has fallen. Although storms have moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing, especially in low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Spring, Big Spring Country Club and Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Locally heavy rain today through overnight FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across Knox and Baylor Counties this afternoon.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Locally heavy rain today through overnight FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across Knox and Baylor Counties this afternoon.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDDY AND WEST CENTRAL LEA COUNTIES At 1253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Maljamar, or 28 miles southwest of Lovington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maljamar and Halfway. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy; Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHERN LOVING COUNTIES At 253 PM CDT/153 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 11 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Andrews, Crane, Ector, Midland, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Ector; Midland; Upton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western Texas, including the following areas, Andrews, Crane, Ector, Midland and Upton. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this evening. Heavy rainfall may occur over an extended period of time. Soils are saturated from recent rains which may exacerbate flash flooding. In addition, high rain rates in urban areas may cause street flooding.