Denver, CO

Denver Public Schools selects new superintendent

By 9News
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 7 days ago
Denver Public Schools announced that Dr. Alex Marrero was selected to be the new superintendent on Wednesday. Marrero is in the process of negotiating a contract, and DPS said it will announce a starting date for him once that is finalized. He became the first Latinx head of the New...

www.bizjournals.com
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

