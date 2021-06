Jim Zeigler rattles off the number of followers to his grassroots anti-toll Facebook group like a stock trader can readily recite the number of investors any given day. The Alabama State Auditor notes the “Block the Tolls. Support Accountability” page he has administered since 2019 has 51,600 followers. “They don’t trust the government. They don’t trust (the Alabama Department of Transportation). They don’t trust (the governor’s) administration. There is consensus in my people that there is adequate money coming in to pay for the (Interstate 10) fix.”