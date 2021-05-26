Cancel
Alabama-Florida kickoff time set, full-capacity crowd set for Alabama-Miami

By Michael Casagrande
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Add a second kickoff time to Alabama’s 2021 football schedule. CBS on Wednesday announced the Crimson Tide’s Week 3 game will land one of the mid-afternoon timeslots. Alabama vs. Florida will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in Gainesville. It will air live on CBS. The Tide has a seven-game winning streak against the Gators with the last three meetings coming in the SEC championship. A 52-46 Alabama win last December continued the streak.

AL.com

AL.com

ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
