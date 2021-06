Fans of Ina Garten have likely heard of her dream dinner party guest list, which she told Time in 2017. Among those on her list were her husband and best friend, as well as three notable celebrities. Garten said she would love to have Taylor Swift, Julia Child, and Michelle Obama at her table. But, as it turns out, Julia Child might be the only dream guest on that list since Garten has actually gotten to cook or eat with both Swift and Obama (via People).