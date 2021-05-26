Two RVs found on fire in Santa Cruz County

FELTON, Calif. (KION) An unoccupied RV was found on fire in the Felton Quarry Road last night around 9 p.m.

Units from CALFIRE, Bonny Doon fire and Zayante fire were also at the scene and managed to contain the fire without causing any major threat to the wildlife.

While firefighters were containing the flames coming from the RV, a completely different fire was reported near the Highway 9 less than two miles away.

When CALFIRE and Zayante fire got to the scene, another RV was on fire with the occupants waiting outside. According to the Facebook post from Felton Fire Fire Protection District, no one was injured and there were only minor damages to the RVs nearby. Both incidents are currently under investigation and are completely unrelated to each other.

One Facebook user commented "We were close to the RV park and really concerned when we heard so many explosions." The same user said one of the explosions happened in Santa Cruz RV resort.

