Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Felton, CA

Two RVs found on fire in Santa Cruz County

By Melody Waintal
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il0Av_0aCGp3Fo00

FELTON, Calif. (KION) An unoccupied RV was found on fire in the Felton Quarry Road last night around 9 p.m.

Units from CALFIRE, Bonny Doon fire and Zayante fire were also at the scene and managed to contain the fire without causing any major threat to the wildlife.

While firefighters were containing the flames coming from the RV, a completely different fire was reported near the Highway 9 less than two miles away.

When CALFIRE and Zayante fire got to the scene, another RV was on fire with the occupants waiting outside. According to the Facebook post from Felton Fire Fire Protection District, no one was injured and there were only minor damages to the RVs nearby. Both incidents are currently under investigation and are completely unrelated to each other.

One Facebook user commented "We were close to the RV park and really concerned when we heard so many explosions." The same user said one of the explosions happened in Santa Cruz RV resort.

The post Two RVs found on fire in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546 .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
501
Followers
139
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Felton, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvs#Calfire#Explosions#Firefighters#Accident#Calif#Calfire#Rvs#Fire Protection#Resort#Under Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
California StatePosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Military couple build a coffee brand from Monterey in honor of veterans and first responders

They say coffee is their "lifeblood" when they're working day-in and day-out at three in the morning. And a big part of Coalition Coffee Co.'s mission is to also serve those heroes that are saving lives in their own battlefields. The post Military couple build a coffee brand from Monterey in honor of veterans and first responders appeared first on KION546.
Salinas, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas shooting sends two juveniles to the hospital Monday night

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting near Del Monte Avenue in Salinas. According to the Salinas Police Department, at around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation that detected several gun shots near the 900 block of Del Monte Avenue. As officers arrived on scene, they The post Salinas shooting sends two juveniles to the hospital Monday night appeared first on KION546.
San Benito County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol and San Benito County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. CHP says that the Monterey Communications Center began receiving calls of a possible airplane collision near the Frazier Lake Airport, The post Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Two suspects arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two male suspects have been arrested by Watsonville Police after they were caught breaking into a car early Friday morning on Blanca Lane. Police say the victim confronted the suspects as one of them attempted to unlock her vehicle with a tool. The other suspect had already popped the hood of the The post Two suspects arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.