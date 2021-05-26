Cancel
WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Imitates Simon Cowell’s British Accent, Here’s How He Reacted

By Madison Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieDWE_0aCGouP500

Kelly Clarkson put her expert coach, judge, and singing-competition-winner skills to use by filling in for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent.”

Clarkson is normally the coach on “The Voice” for Team Kelly over on NBC. However, in August 2020, Cowell needed someone to momentarily cover for him. The iconic singing judge from “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “The X Factor” had hurt himself while testing out an electric bike at his home. As a result, he needed surgery on his back.

Kelly Clarkson’s British Accent

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for ‘AGT,’ but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!” Kelly Clarkson joked on Twitter before, according to the “Today” show.

Now, the two reunited on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about the whole situation. Simon Cowell said that she did “too good” of a job filling in for him. Clarkson seemed to enjoy the compliment and even shared a video of her trying out his British accent. However, trying out is the emphasis. She even repeated one of his classic phrases, “What in the bloody hell was that?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2b3i9ymIyZ0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Simon Cowell Reacts To Kelly’s Impression Of His British Accent (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2b3i9ymIyZ0)

In typical Simon Cowell fashion, he clapped but proceeded to say “that was dreadful.” Cowell is known for his snarky and often rude, yet equally funny, comments he makes toward performers.

Somehow, Simon Cowell then tried his hand at a Texas or Southern accent. He tried to imitate by saying “I think I want barbecue,” but it just caused Kelly Clarkson to start cracking up hysterically. Although the two don’t have too much of an issue swapping career roles, accents are a whole different story.

Cowell and Clarkson Friendship

Simon Cowell and Kelly Clarkson started out with one being the judge and the other being the competitor.

Back in 2002, Kelly Clarkson was the very first winner of “American Idol.” Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul were the judges. It was Kelly Clarkson that originally had to be judged and allow America to decide her fate on the show.

Now, things have come more full-circle. Both Cowell and Clarkson are hosts on different shows. Kelly Clarkson still keeps up with her music career and also has her own talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKbfnNrjaxA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Simon Cowell’s ‘One Wish’ Is To Make A Show With Paula And Randy Again | The Kelly Clarkson Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKbfnNrjaxA)

On a 2019 episode of her show, Clarkson had Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson all together again. It must have caused Cowell to wish for the good ole days again.

“If I’m being honest with you, this does make me think, if I had one wish, it would be to make another show with us again … that would be my number one,” Simon Cowell said.

He also went on to say that a huge reason “American Idol” and all the judges succeeded was due to Clarkson. He said she was 100% genuine and the same on and off camera.

“You’ve always respected people, and you’ve been very loyal and you’re a great friend and I’m absolutely thrilled for you, genuinely, you deserve everything. You’ve worked hard for it,” Cowell said.

So, maybe the original “American Idol” trio plus the show’s first winner will gear up for something in the future.

