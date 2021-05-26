Cancel
Marquette, MI

Former Marquette Judge To Serve On State Defender Commission

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointment to the Michigan Appellate Defender Commission,. Thomas L. Solka, of Marquette, is a retired judge with the 25th Circuit Court in Marquette County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wyoming College of Law. Judge Solka is appointed to represent a member recommended by the Michigan Judges Association for a term commencing May 26, 2021 and expiring May 24, 2025. He succeeds the late Judge William Caprathe.

www.radioresultsnetwork.com
