In spite of challenges caused by the nation’s worst pandemic in history, Denison High School’s Class of 2021 graduating seniors are looking forward with great excitement to Saturday May 22nd at 8:30 p.m. when they’ll make the time-honored trip across Munson’s historic graduation stage to proudly accept their diplomas. Because the ceremonies will be outdoors, masks will not be required, but social distance guidelines will be enforced. Only graduates will be seated on the field.