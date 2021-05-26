WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Hits Kansas City Chiefs’ Practice Field for First Time Since Surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the practice field after undergoing surgery to repair his turf toe injury in February. On Wednesday, Mahomes took part in the organized team activities.

On the same day, the official Chiefs’ Twitter account shared a brief clip of Mahomes going through passing drills during the second day of OTAs.

Previously, NFL Network national correspondent James Palmer reported that Mahomes is on schedule with his rehabilitation and would participate in the team’s OTAs.

“Per source, Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th,” Palmer wrote in a tweet. “The thought right now is he will ‘do some stuff’ and will then be fully ready to go for training camp.”

Palmer’s reporting comes after Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke proudly about Mahomes as he endures his rehabilitation. Mahomes suffered a turf toe injury in the AFC divisional game against the Cleveland Browns earlier in the year.

Mahomes’ surgery was to repair a tear in the plantar plate. The surgery was performed in Green Bay, Wisconsin, by Dr. Robert Anderson.

Around Easter, he was spotted wearing a walking boot but shed the boot just a few days later. By mid-April, Mahomes revealed that he was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from surgery. However, the real test would come during the offseason training and how much he would accomplish before training camp.

Patrick Mahomes on Track to Make Full Recovery

Now, it looks like Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his recovery. He shared several photos and videos of him working out and throwing the football post-surgery. In May, he even shared a tweet of him hitting golf balls while shooting a commercial.

According to an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, it usually takes around 16 weeks to recover fully from an injury like this.

However, it’s still unclear if Mahomes is full-on participating. However, the silver lining is that doctors have cleared him to get back on the field.

Now, it appears as if he’s a lot closer to being 100 percent, although many thought he would be at this point of the offseason program. When he received his surgery, attending training camp was the ultimate goal. Now, it seems like it’ll just be a matter of ensuring that he doesn’t do too much and remains strong throughout the offseason program.