Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Prince Edward County Detachment responded to a request for assistance shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday from the wardens at Sandbanks Provincial Park. Officers arrived to the dunes area of County Road 12 in Athol Ward and spoke with the driver. An approved screening device was administered. As a result, the driver was arrested and taken back to detachment for further testing. Anthony Singh, 31, of Pickering, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired. The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton June 23. The driver’s licence was suspended for a period of ninety days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.