Eden Prairie High School set to conduct two May 27 graduation ceremonies

The “Senior Spotlight” series honors graduating fine arts majors for their contributions to the Gustavus community. Sam Tonjes is a Dance and Exercise Physiology major from Eden Prairie, Minn. After graduation, she plans to coach gymnastics, choreograph floor routines, and teach dance. Senior Continuing Instructor of Dance Sue Gunness has worked with Sam in numerous classes throughout the years. “Sam arrived to Gustavusas a beautiful dancer and gymnast. She is leaving Gustavus an artist! What I’ll never forget is her smile as she zoomed into online class, and how her face helped me through my anxieties during COVID lockdowns. I wish Sam health, happiness and joy in her teaching endeavors,” she says.