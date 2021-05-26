Eden Prairie High School set to conduct two May 27 graduation ceremonies
Eden Prairie High School is conducting two graduation ceremonies Thursday, May 27, after the Minnesota Department of Education denied a request for one event. As a result, graduates with last names beginning with A and midway through the Ls, specifically through "Lare," will graduate in a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota. Graduates with last names beginning higher in the alphabet will graduate 8 p.m. at the U of M.