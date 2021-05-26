Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie High School set to conduct two May 27 graduation ceremonies

By Seth Rowe
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Eden Prairie High School is conducting two graduation ceremonies Thursday, May 27, after the Minnesota Department of Education denied a request for one event. As a result, graduates with last names beginning with A and midway through the Ls, specifically through “Lare,” will graduate in a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota. Graduates with last names beginning higher in the alphabet will graduate 8 p.m. at the U of M.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eden Prairie High School#Graduation Ceremonies#School Education#University Education#The U Of M Families#Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Shakopee High School graduation planned for June 12 at Grace Church

Shakopee High School graduation will be mostly back to normal this year. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, according to the school district. Although indoor capacity and social distancing requirements will be lifted, face coverings will still be required. Graduation...
Marshall, MNsmsu.edu

Carter McLaughlin is Newman Civic Fellow Recipient at SMSU

Carter McLaughlin, a senior from Eden Prairie, Minn., has been named the SMSU Newman Civic Fellow recipient for 2021. He is one of 212 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico who will make up the organization’s cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. McLaughlin is a Philosophy major with minors...
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Stacie Stanley chosen as Edina Public Schools' next superintendent

The Edina School Board has voted to enter contract negotiations with Stacie Stanley to become Edina Public Schools’ next superintendent. Stanley, the current associate superintendent for Eden Prairie Public Schools, would take over the Edina school district’s top spot after the current superintendent, John Schultz, announced in February his intent to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The School Board conducted interviews with six candidates last week, and then chose three finalists to interview this week. The School Board discussed and voted unanimously at a special meeting May 5 to enter into contract negotiations with Stanley to become Edina Schools’ next superintendent.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Edina school district narrows superintendent field to 3 prospects

The Edina School Board selected their top three candidates last week in the search for Edina Public Schools’ new superintendent. The top candidate is expected to be identified this week. Among the six candidates interviewed last week by the School Board for the new superintendent position, three were chosen to...
Eden Prairie, MNhometownsource.com

Eden Prairie opens seats on commissions for students

The city of Eden Prairie is accepting Students on Commissions program applications for the 2021-22 school year. The program is open to any high school junior or senior who lives in Eden Prairie. The Students on Commissions program is a way for students to contribute to their community in an...
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Senior Spotlight: Sam Tonjes

The “Senior Spotlight” series honors graduating fine arts majors for their contributions to the Gustavus community. Sam Tonjes is a Dance and Exercise Physiology major from Eden Prairie, Minn. After graduation, she plans to coach gymnastics, choreograph floor routines, and teach dance. Senior Continuing Instructor of Dance Sue Gunness has worked with Sam in numerous classes throughout the years. “Sam arrived to Gustavusas a beautiful dancer and gymnast. She is leaving Gustavus an artist! What I’ll never forget is her smile as she zoomed into online class, and how her face helped me through my anxieties during COVID lockdowns. I wish Sam health, happiness and joy in her teaching endeavors,” she says.