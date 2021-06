Intel quietly launches 11th Gen Core 10nm Tiger Lake desktop CPUs including Core i9-11900KB?. French website reveals the specs of a custom model with GA102-225 GPU. The GPU-Z software has recently been updated to the 2.40.0 version with full support for the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. Guys over at Ginjfo thought they would demonstrate the support by revealing the screenshot featuring the one and only – RTX 3080 Ti. The sub vendor ID is hidden, but it is shown on the right as 1458. This means that the graphics card is made by Gigabyte, who is working on the Gaming, Vision, and Eagle series (not to mention the AORUS, but those are higher-clocked for sure).