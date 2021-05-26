Cancel
HBO Max: How much will it cost and what will its catalog be?

By Entrepreneur en Español
Westport News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will reach 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 29 and compete with other streaming services in the region such as Netflix and Disney + . We tell you how much it will cost and what will be its catalog. The countries that HBO...

www.westport-news.com
TV & VideosDigital Trends

What is Disney+ Premier Access, and how much does it cost?

Although it came to the crowded streaming scene late, Disney+ — the premium streaming service from the House of Mouse — quickly distinguished itself from the herd to become a must-have subscription for fans of all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. And now, with things opening back up and movies hitting theaters again, members can take advantage of Disney+ Premier Access, which allows viewers to stream new films like Cruella and Black Widow right from home. Here’s how much it’ll cost you.
TV & VideosDecider

HBO Max With Ads to Cost $9.99 Per Month, Launch in June

After teasing their ad-supported tier earlier this year, HBO Max is sharing more details about their more affordable streaming option. During the 2021 WarnerMedia Upfront, the company revealed more specifics about its highly anticipated HBO Max With Ads. “HBO Max with Ads provides a superior marketing environment, featuring the lightest...
TV SeriesEngadget

HBO Max's ad-supported plan will cost $10 a month

If $15 per month seems a little too steep for HBO Max, worry not. You'll soon have another option to watch that Friends reunion, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Game of Thrones. An ad-supported plan will arrive in the first week of June. It will cost $10 per month. The...
TV & Videosshepherdgazette.com

HBO Max guarantees that on its $10 tier, much less promoting is extra

HBO Max with Ads will lower the service’s price by $5 to $10 a month, while putting advertising into the mix. HBO Max gets that, for many HBO fans, the next-best-thing to zero ads is as few of them as possible. It’s why HBO Max with Ads — its cheaper, ad-supported tier of the streaming service that launches next week — is aiming to serve fewer of them anyone else: under four minutes per hour.
TV & VideosPosted by
TechSpot

HBO Max ad-supported plan will cost $10/mo, but won't include same-day theatrical premieres

A glaring omission: Worth mentioning is the fact that Warner Bros. films that premiere in theaters and on the ad-free tier on the same day are excluded from the ad-supported tier, at least through 2021. Of course, with theaters reopening and some studios seemingly set to abandon their controversial dual-release plans, this could be a non-issue in the not-too-distant future.
TV Serieswhattowatch.com

HBO Max begins its Latin American expansion on June 29

HBO Max today announced that it'll be available in 39 territories in Latin America and in the Caribbean starting on June 29. It's the first major expansion since the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service launched in May 2020. “Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our...
TV Seriesdesignerwomen.co.uk

What will happen to HBO GO with the launch of HBO Max in Brazil?

CinePOP has received several messages from readers asking what will happen to HBO GO after HBO Max arrives in Brazil. WarnerMedia revealed to CinePOP that current HBO GO users will receive pre-launch instructions on how to access HBO Max. As of the launch of HBO Max, the current HBO GO service will be discontinued in Latin America and the Caribbean.
TV SeriesCNET

HBO Max promises that on its $10 tier, less advertising is more

HBO Max gets that, for many HBO fans, the next best thing to zero ads is as few of them as possible. That's why HBO Max With Ads -- the cheaper, ad-supported tier of the streaming service that launches next week -- is aiming to serve fewer of them than anyone else: less than four minutes of ads per hour.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max Turns 1: How Its Post-AT&T Future Looks

WarnerMedia’s big bet on video streaming will reach its first anniversary on May 27. And while passing that mark may be cause enough for celebration at another business, the mood within WarnerMedia’s streaming unit might not be so cheery as that date approaches, given how uncertain its future is. As...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

How much will it cost to see Cruella on Disney + and when will it be free on the platform

Disney + is preparing one of its most anticipated releases of May: the Cruella film, starring Emma Stone. The film, which will serve as a spin-off of the iconic character from 101 Dalmatians, has already generated many expectations and to see it you will have to pay an additional cost to the monthly subscription. Write down how much you will have to pay and when the tape will be available to all users.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place

Today is supposed to be a victory lap for HBO Max. To mark the official one-year anniversary of its 2020 launch, the service has unveiled its ultimate flex: the reunion of the cast of Friends, the 10-season sitcom that originally aired on NBC but, under the intricate TV ownership structure laid bare by the streaming era, was produced by Warner Bros. Television and lent out to Netflix before being repatriated to the WarnerMedia empire on a new platform named after a premium cable channel. IP rights are complicated; nostalgia and star power are simple. Just look at that fountain!
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max is doing pretty damn well on its 1st anniversary, despite experiencing so much drama

"I don’t even think it’s a stretch to call it a significant success on multiple fronts," says Josef Adalian of the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020. "It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old (Thursday), and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful," he says. "Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether." Adalian adds that HBO Max has shown impressive growth. Not Disney+ impressive! But pretty impressive for a streaming service that charges $15 a month. There's also the sterling content. "While WarnerMedia has allowed HBO and HBO Max to maintain separate development teams, both are overseen by HBO vet Casey Bloys and, more importantly, audiences don’t care what label is attached to a program (see also: FX on Hulu)," says Adalian. "So when assessing the strength of HBO Max, it makes no sense to distinguish between the two brands. By that standard, HBO Max’s slate, while not as bountiful as Netflix’s, has more than made up for it in terms of quality, attracting strong buzz and frequent critical acclaim for a long line of programs launched over past year: The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, Tina, and, yes, The Undoing. Plus, as the post-pandemic production pipeline heats up, Max’s roster will grow stronger still, benefiting from the return of some HBO tentpoles such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Insecure, Westworld, and Euphoria. And next year, Max gets what could be its biggest weapon yet in the fight for subscribers: the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon." ALSO: HBO Max's path to its launch was a mess, yet it miraculously isn't a mess.
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

New to HBO Max in June 2021

From just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community, comes the cinematic event “In The Heights,” debuting in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. The Warner Bros. Pictures film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 4, revealing a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Both films will be available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max Blacks Out Before Much-Anticipated ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max’s goes blank for the second time in less than a week. Many users on Twitter aired their collective grief over attempting to use the HBO streaming service for The Mare Of Easttown finale. The Kate Winslet-fronted detective drama was scheduled to air its finale at 7PM PST. However, as many viewers reported, the experience was marred by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant’s service.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

HBO Max with Ads will cost $10 a month when it launches in June, will feature unconventional ad formats

Subscribers to HBO Max with Ads will get everything that subscribers to the $15 tier can access, but without the ability to watch Warner Bros. movies the same day that they hit theaters. HBO Max is also committed to having the least amount of commercial interruption. According to CNet, HBO Max with Ads will "include unconventional ad formats, like ads that show up only when you pause whatever you're watching. HBO Max also plans for ads to show up in what it's calling a brand block, when a single brand is the only one running ads on a block of content, as well as advertising that shows up as you browse or search for something to watch, called branded discovery."