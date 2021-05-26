Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Popularity Screwed-Over Real Turtles in the 90s

Alien Vs Predator might not take place in the canon universe of Predator or Alien lore, but it is still a great watch nonetheless. It was interesting to see the history of both Xenomorph and Yautja combined together to give us something fun and unique. Hiya Toys has been capturing these two legendary extraterrestrial species with their 1/18th scale figure line. Two new additions have been added with creations from both AVP and Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem. Up first is the new invisible version of the heavily armored hunter known as Wolf from AVP2. Standing 4.5" tall, this Predator is loaded with plasmacaster, shrunken, and wristblades. On the opposing side, Hiya Toys release an amazing Thermal Vision Xenomorph that adds a unique color to the ranks of your Alien Hive. Both Alien Vs Predator figures are set as PX Previews Exclusives, so the best way to get on his through your local comic shop. Each is priced at $19.99, set to release in late November 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.