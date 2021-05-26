Cancel
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Popularity Screwed-Over Real Turtles in the 90s

By Blake Harper
Fatherly
Fatherly
 7 days ago
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles became one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons of the 1980s, as the independent comic book series ended up spawning an animated TV show, several live-action movies, and, of course, a shitload of merchandise. The massive success of the franchise also inspired kids across the globe to start adopting turtles as pets.

Fatherly

Fatherly

ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
