Musa and Ryan discuss an incredible Champions League final, in which Chelsea beat Manchester City in Porto. But first, there’s a round-up of the other big results from the weekend (6:45), with Wolfsburg beating Frankfurt in the Frauen Pokalfinale and Barcelona completing the treble after their Copa de la Reina win over Levante. Plus, they discuss some promotion news around Europe, Zidane’s letter to the Real Madrid fans, and Cruz Azul finally breaking their Liga MX curse (21:02). Then, it’s on to the Champions League final, including what is was like watching two of the best tactical minds in Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel go head-to-head in a thriller, and highlight some key individual performances (25:21).