Guns N' Roses just announced their rescheduled 2021 North American tour dates, which means we finally get to see more of Axl Rose's serpentine dance again. Though GN'R have a rather short discography compared to other rock 'n' roll bands of the same caliber, they still manage to play pretty lengthy shows. The key to the longevity of their concerts is the simple fact that they play a lot of songs. The average set list they played in 2018 during their Not in This Lifetime tour consisted of 30 songs, which is 10 more than they played in 1993, when they were supporting the Use Your Illusion albums... and were 25 years younger.