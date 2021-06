Refreshing & delicious frozen berry-banana dog treats to help your pup chill out this summer!. I always have homemade dog treats on hand for our dog Grace. They are not only super easy to make, but they are economical and healthy too. Since we are starting to move into hot summer days here in Oregon, I decided to make this batch of frozen treats to help keep her cool. I actually only planned on using blueberries, banana, and Greek yogurt in these frozen treats but the blueberries were pretty tart so I added a few ripe & juicy strawberries in there to help sweeten the mixture up. Grace devoured two right when they were finished freezing and looked at me pleadingly for more–I’d say she loves them.