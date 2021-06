Bardstown Bourbon Company is back with round two of its collaboration with The Prisoner Wine Company. Like the inaugural release last year, this one is finished for a whopping 18 months in French oak red wine barrels used to age the winery’s flagship blend, The Prisoner. The only difference here is that the sourced Tennessee bourbon has, unsurprisingly, aged another year (it’s now a 10-year-old product). We enjoyed the first edition of this collaboration, so let’s see what another year of aging has done for this one.