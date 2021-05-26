Cancel
Nikhazy, Dunhurst send Ole Miss to double elimination portion of SEC Baseball Tournament

By The Oxford Eagle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Nikhazy was given one mission on Tuesday and he accomplished it. The Ole Miss ace pitched six innings of two-run baseball on four days rest against Auburn in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. The Rebels rode their ace and timely offense for the 7-4 victory over the Tigers, advancing into the double elimination portion of the tournament.

