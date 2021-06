The Fitbit Sense is currently $90 off at Amazon. We could list every feature packed into this powerful watch, but surely we’d be here too long. As with most smartwatches, a built-in heart rate monitor keeps track of vitals and syncs with Fitbit’s smartphone app to put your personal data at your fingertips. But it goes beyond the basics with stress management, skin temperature monitoring and sleep tracking, too. Because Fitbit knows you’re busy, fast charging provides a full day of juice in just 12 minutes, and the battery holds strong for more than six days. Track every workout with GPS and play music to keep you moving. You can see where this is going.