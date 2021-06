Whether you have had your Google Pixel 3 XL for years or just managed to pick one up today, you should really grab yourself one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases (or three) to keep your phone safe when you're out in the big, cruel world — or when you're bumbling around your apartment at 2 a.m. like a half-blind, half-asleep idiot. Whatever the scenario, protect your phone and show off your style with one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases that are offer style and durability.