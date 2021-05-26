Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Ole Miss baseball opens SEC Tournament with 7-4 win over Auburn, strengthens host resume

By Red Cup Rebellion
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss began its SEC Tournament journey on Tuesday, knocking off the Auburn Tigers 7-4 in Hoover, Ala., to advance to the double elimination portion of the bracket. Doug Nikhazy was once again #good, Justin Bench had an inside-the-park home run (although there’s debate as to whether the ball left the yard or not), and Hayden Dunhurst put a ball into orbit in the Rebel win. Here is Bench’s “dinger” which made the haters and naysayers very furious.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Hoover, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Ole Miss#Sec Tournament#Home Run#Ala#Rebel#Sec Tournament History#Debate#Orbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M baseball team falls to Auburn 8-5 in series finale

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn baseball team scored six runs early and received solid pitching for a pivotal 8-5 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference play Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. The teams opened the series by splitting a pair of back-and-forth affairs, but Auburn never trailed in the...
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn softball: Tigers open up NCAA tournament against UCF

Detroit Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Auburn, NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, SEC Championship Game, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights, College World Series, South Carolina. Despite seeing their rival Alabama Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship this past Saturday, Auburn softball has their ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament with a...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALkpyn.net

Texas A&M beat Auburn 8-5

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, ALKBTX.com

Aggies Fall in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I’m not sure how many players in Alabama will wind up with Division I offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes before the ink two years from now, but with every passing day more potential prospects show up on the radar. That was the case again last week when I took in spring games between Auburn and Eufaula high schools on Thursday night and Tallassee vs. Montgomery Catholic on Friday night.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn softball selected to NCAA tournament

The NCAA announced the 64 teams that will compete for the 2021 DI softball championship on Sunday, and it selected Auburn as one of the 11 SEC representatives. The unranked Tigers will begin with a game against UCF on May 21 at 1 p.m ET in Tallahassee. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

LOCKED ON AUBURN: Auburn lands transfer safety

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. The guys talk about Auburn football’s addition, what it means, and how it impacts the roster. The guys also talk about Auburn baseball’s big win this weekend. You can hear the full podcast below. You can hear Locked...
Auburn, ALPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers continue to make history

In just the program’s second year, its first full season, the Clemson softball team continues to make history. After winning an ACC Regular Season Championship last week and then advancing to the ACC Tournament Finals on Saturday, the Tigers learned Sunday night they will officially play in an NCAA Regional for the first time.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn heads to Tallahassee Regional as No. 2 seed

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios

The SEC baseball tournament road for the South Carolina baseball team is starting to become clear. The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12) rarely perform well in Hoover, Ala. but this year may be a bit more important than most as the team looks to secure a host site for the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn, ALBryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team rallies past Auburn 11-9 to even series

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M baseball team scored three runs with two outs in the eighth inning to pull out an 11-9 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Southeastern Conference play at Plainsman Park. Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss’ throwing error on Ray Alejo’s ground ball allowed...
Auburn, ALalabamanews.net

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....