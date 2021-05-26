Ole Miss baseball opens SEC Tournament with 7-4 win over Auburn, strengthens host resume

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.