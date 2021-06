2021 NBA 2K League competition continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Twitch and YouTube. Please see below for storylines for Week 1 of the regular season. WOLVES KEEP WINNING: Continuing their momentum from winning THE TIPOFF powered by AT&T, T-Wolves Gaming (4-0) went undefeated in Week 1. Point guard Michael “BearDa-Beast” Key averaged 25 points and 7.8 assists in four games during the week. THE TIPOFF MVP Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White also averaged 20.8 points and 5.3 assists. The team looks to improve to 6-0 with matchups against Pistons GT and Bucks Gaming in Week 2.